Tuesday is primary election day for Illinois voters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday is a primary election day in Illinois. Voters will make their voices heard on referendums, city council races, and a few other issues on local ballots.

In Belvidere, the race is on for Mayor, City Clerk, and 2nd Ward Alderman.

Rockford voters will weigh in on renewing a 1% road sales tax as well as several city council seats. Board of Elections Executive Director Stacey Bixby says while the November election is still fresh on voters’ minds, it is still important to vote in the primary.

“While a lot of people don’t like to vote in primary elections because they don’t want to say have to choose a republican or democratic ballot, it’s just how we get people on the ballot for the April election, and our mayor and our alderman candidates are the ones that represent us here at home,” Bixby said.

Polls open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. Rockford voters can click here for more details.