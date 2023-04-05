OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A round of storms that blew through northern Illinois on Tuesday brought strong winds and hail the size of ping-pong balls.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said 23 of the department’s squad cars were damaged.

“The first two rounds were about pea-sized. The second or the third and final rounds were about ping-pong ball size. And it was actually about four inches deep in the parking lot,” he said.

Photo: Elaine Carlson

VanVickle said that, in his 8 years as sheriff, he’s never seen anything like it.

“We’re fortunate that we didn’t have any broken glass. It’s all in all the metal body parts, the roofs, the trunks in the hoods,” he said.

VanVickle said that some of his deputies were on patrol when the storm rolled in and were able to get beneath some type of shelter.

Photo: Elaine Carlson

With the amount of hail that fell, it piled up like snow and clogged some storm drains, which could lead to flooding.

“Generally, what people need to do is just be weather aware and have multiple forms of notifications for severe weather. Yesterday was a great example,” he said. “The tornado sirens didn’t go off even though there was a significant weather event. So, you need to be able to receive that information.”

VanVickle encouraged residents with hail damage to report it on the Ogle Safe app, to see what aid is available.