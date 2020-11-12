Tuesday’s storm damage devastates Rockford farm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday night’s storm ripped through Lyle Hill’s Farm in Rockford, taking down a silo and destroying the pillars supporting a barn. The barn collapsed. The roof caved in, killing two cattle.

The farm had to relocate the 500 that survived because they have no way to take care of them anymore. It’s a major blow, since Lyle Hill’s relies on the cattle to bring in more than $600,000 a year.

“Well this was tough, we were full of cattle. We had to do something with our cattle. This is Lyle Hill’s farm, I don’t know what we’re gonna’ do. It’s going to be a big rebuild,” said Head Farmer Matt Grocholl.

Lyle Hill’s Farm first opened in the 1970s. It’s dealt with a lot over the years, but Grocholl says he’s never seen anything quite like this.

“We’ve seen some damages, we lost the barn a few years ago to a fire, but nothing like this. we were loading out cattle till 9:30 last night,” Grocholla added.

Despite the devastation, many local farmers stopped by to help clean up some of the damage, salvaging what’s left of the farm.

The farm’s nutritionist, Dr. Tom Peters, says while the road to recovery will be an uphill battle if there’s anyone who can do it–it’s Lyle Hill.

“This will be economically and obviously physically very challenging. This gentleman Lyle Hill is an incredibly optimistic hardworking man and if anybody will be back at it he probably will,” Dr. Peters said.

