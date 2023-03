ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Alderman Tuffy Quinonez was honored in the city council chambers Monday night, one week after his death.

A framed picture of Quinonez was placed at the desk he once occupied. The alderman died last Monday after suffering a stroke the week before.

He was first elected to the 11th Ward in 2017, serving on the Winnebago County Board prior to that.

Quinonez was laid to rest on Saturday. There is no word yet on who will take over his position.