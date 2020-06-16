‘Tunes on the Terrace’ music series goes virtual

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District is taking a summertime favorite online. ‘Tunes on the Terrace’ at Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens was canceled because of COVID-19.
Organizers say the global pandemic won’t stop the tunes from coming. Each Wednesday starting tomorrow, the Park District will stream a live concert on its Facebook page.
Grants from the Rockford Area Arts Council and the Illinois Arts Council are streaming the virtual events.
The current schedule is as follows:
- June 17: Jodi Beach Trio
- July 2: TBA
- July 8: The Vince Chiarelli Band
- July 15: Swing Billy
- July 22: Long Shot
- July 29: BackRoads Trio
- August 5: The Lone Canary
- August 12: The Hard Knock Kings
- August 19: Harlan Jefferson
- August 26: Reed & Waddy
