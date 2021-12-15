Turkey dinners handed out to Rockford families in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Christmas is a week and a half away, and a local health care company is making sure families have a special meal for the holiday.

Boxes filled with turkey and other seasonal fixings were handed out at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1703 S Central Ave, Wednesday night. There were enough ingredients to serve 250 families. Meridian Health sponsored the drive-by giveaway.

Volunteers said that it is important to lend a helping hand beyond the Season of Giving.

“It is very important, not just for this season, but in a constant thing to always give back to people, because there are people out here that are less fortunate than us,” said Dr. Jonathon Williams of Pilgrim Baptist Church. “We just want to be a blessing to those people.”

State Representative Maurice West helped organize the food distribution.