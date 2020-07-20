Twisted Crypt cancels Halloween haunted house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Twisted Crypt Productions announced Monday that it was suspending operation of it’s Rockford haunted house for Halloween 2020.

“Our cast, crew, and guest safety is our primary concern. With the possibility of a resurgence of COVID19 cases, and the strict social distancing restrictions in place, we don’t believe it would be possible to successfully and responsibly operate a haunted attraction this Fall. The quality of our show would suffer greatly, and we would take the risk exposing our cast and guests,” the organization wrote on Facebook.

Twisted Crypt operates at 5420 E State St, and says the haunted house intends to return in 2021.

