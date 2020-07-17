Two 12-year-olds arrested for reckless driving in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police took two 12-year-old juveniles into custody for reckless driving a car with three other children inside around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

According to police, an officer attempted to stop the car at 8th Street and West Grand Avenue, but the vehicle sped away. Fifteen minutes later, the vehicle was spotted at Bluff Street and Highland Avenue.

Police used stop sticks to blow the tires at Highland and 8th Street.

A 12-year-old Beloit boy was taken into custody for fleeing. A 12-year-old Chicago girl was cited for a curfew violation.

Police say there were two 11-year-olds and a 7-year-old in the car.

