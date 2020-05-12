Two 14-year-old burglars arrested after Janesville police chase

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two 14-year-old boys were arrested early Tuesday morning after police say they caught them burglarizing cars, and then leading cops on a police chase.

Around 12:21 a.m. Janesville Police say they were called to the 2600 block of Pontiac Drive for a report of suspects going through vehicles. Officers located the suspects in a vehicle in a parking lot, and when they attempted to pull them over, the suspects took off.

The car was reported stolen out of Woodstock, police say. A 15-minute chase ensued, with most of it occurring in the Village Green neighborhood, according to officials.

Police were able to use stop sticks to deflate the tires and stop the vehicle near the 1200 block of Friendship Court. Three suspects ran from the vehicle; two of them were caught after a foot chase, police said.

Both teens were charged with Resisting an Officer and Being an Occupant in a Stolen Vehicle. They were released to their family, due to their age.

