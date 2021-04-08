Two accused of murdering Freeport man, dumping body in Mississippi River

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested two people for the murder of Keith Heidenreich, of Freeport, whose body was found in the Mississippi River on March 10th.

According to the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney, Levi Meyer, 35, of Freeport, killed Heidenreich at a residence he shared with Danielle Heidenreich, 39, of Savanna, at 50 Blackhawk Street in Hanover, on March 9th.

According to the charging documents, Meyer beat the 46-year-old Heidenreich to death.

The pair are accused of then driving to Miller’s Landing, at 6898 Marina Road, in Savanna, and dumping the body in the Mississippi River.

Meyer is charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Concealment of a Homicidal Death.

Danielle Heidenreich is charged with Concealment of a Homicidal Death and Obstructing Justice.

Both are being held in the Jo Daviess County Jail.