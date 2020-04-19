Two additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Whiteside County on Sunday

WHITESIDE CO., Ill. (WTVO) — Whiteside County health officials confirmed two additional positive coronavirus cases on Sunday. The newest patients include an individual in their 30’s and an individual in their 40’s.

The total number of cases in Whiteside County stands at 40 after a total of seven cases were reported over the weekend. There have been 3 deaths from the virus in the county.

The Whiteside County Health Department (WCHD) reminds residents that ​actual cases of COVID-19 are likely being underreported due to limited testing

