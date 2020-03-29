Two additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Whiteside County, total stands at 5

WHITESIDE CO., Ill. (WTVO) — Whiteside County Health Department officials announced that two additional positive COVID-19 tests were confirmed on Sunday. The total of confirmed cases is currently at 5 in the county.

One of the newest patients is a person in their 60’s and the other is an adult in their 30’s. Health experts say they anticipate many more cases in the county. Officials said in part:

“WCHD also stresses that, due to limited testing recommendations from IDPH (to preserve personal protective equipment and minimize the exposure to the public and healthcare workers) and laboratory turnaround time, the number of actual COVID-19 cases in Whiteside County are likely higher than the number of laboratory confirmed cases being reported.“

You can read the full press release here.

