Two alleged drug dealers arrested by Illinois State Police after running from roadblock

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police announced the arrest of Marcus Freeman, 41, of Beloit, and Quion Goins, 41, of Zion, who were caught after trying to escape from a roadside safety check on Sunday night.

According to the ISP, troopers had set up a roadblock on Illinois Route 2 at the Wisconsin/Illinois state line on Sunday. Around 9:27 p.m., they noticed a 2016 silver Volkswagen Utility attempt an illegal U-turn onto private property to bypass the roadside safety check, police said.

Police say the car then stopped and Freeman jumped out and ran. Goins remained in the car.

Freeman was arrested and charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Armed Violence, Felon in Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition, Driving While Driver’s License Revoked, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Disobeying a Peace Officer.

Goins was arrested and charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Both men are being held at the Winnebago County Jail.

