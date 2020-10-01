Two alleged Rockford drug dealers arrested, weapons seized

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 32-year-old Drakaar Malone and 38-year-old Kenetra Horton were arrested Wednesday after police investigated complaints of drug dealing activities in the 3200 block of Darwood Drive.

Rockford Police Narcotics Detectives said they received numerous citizen complaints of the activity, and officers were able to confirm drugs were being sold from the residence.

Police conducted a search on Wednesday, September 30th and recovered crack cocaine, Ecstacy, Xanax, cannabis, and three guns and ammunition.

Malone was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Handgun by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstacy.

Horton was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstacy, and Possession of Xanax.

Both were arrested and taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

