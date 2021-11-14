ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of men performed two armed robberies in Roscoe on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to a Speedway gas station, 5951 E. Rockton Rd, for a hold up alarm around 11:35 p.m. according to the Roscoe Police Department. Upon arrival, officers discovered that three black males entered the business demanding cash, with one displaying a handgun. The suspects fled the area soon after.

While investigating, police received reports of another armed robbery that happened at Fas Mart, 9095 N. 2nd St. They learned that three black males entered demanding cash, with one of the suspects again displaying a handgun.

According to the Roscoe Police Department, initial investigations indicated that both crimes were committed by the same suspects. The suspects were described as having small frames and wearing dark clothes. They were traveling in a newer model, silver colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone who may be able to identify then men are encouraged to contact the Roscoe Police Department, (815) 623-7338.