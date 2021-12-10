Two armed Rockford felons arrested after police chase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Michael Moore, 35, and Dashea Harris, 19, after the pair fled from police Thursday night. Two loaded handguns and bags of cocaine were found during the investigation, police said.

According to Rockford Police, officers tried to pull a vehicle over in the area of Pierce Avenue and Latham Street at 8:45 p.m., but the driver fled.

A short time later, police found the car on S. 5th Street, and said Moore and Harris were seen getting out of the car and trying to get into a residence there, but ran when they saw the cops.

Both men were chased down and arrested.

Moore is charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Violation of the Controlled Substances Act, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, and Resisting Arrest.

Harris is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Resisting Arrest, and an outstanding Boone County warrant.

Both men were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.