Two arrested after Belvidere parking lot brawl, police searching for three more suspects

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — On March 24, around 9:00 p.m., Belvidere PD received a report that 5 to 6 people were fighting in a parking lot near the 1900 block of N. State Street in Belvidere.

After investigating, detectives identified five of the suspects involved.

On Tuesday, 30-year-old Corey A. Hatfield and 28-year-old Christian T. Rubalcava were charged for involvement in the incident.

Both are facing 2 counts of Aggravated Battery (class 3 felony), and 1 count of Mob Action (class 4 felony)

Julian M. Buckhana

Israel Carmargo-Baeza

Anthony Z. Sanchez

Police are asking the public for help finding the other three suspects still at large.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 21-year-old Israel Carmargo-Baeza of Belvidere, 19-year-old Anthony Z. Sanchez of Belvidere, and 22-year-old Julian M. Buckhana, of DeKalb, Il,

Anyone with information can contact Belvidere PD at 815-544-2135 or Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867(815-547-STOP).