DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were arrested in DeKalb on Tuesday after drugs were found during a DUI stop.

It happened around 2:05 p.m. on N. Grove Street near State Rt. 23, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies had been advised on a possible impaired driver that had left the Casey’s on Plank Road.

The driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Katherine Lazar, was arrested and charged with Driver While License Suspended, DUI Drugs and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.

The passenger, 30-year-old Sean Jatis, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.

Both were in the DeKalb County Jail awaiting bond at the time of this writing.