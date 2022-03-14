ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested two adults, one who was armed with a gun, after responding to a large fight at a popular trampoline park.

According to police, officers were called to FLOW Supreme Air Sports, 5505 E State Street, for a report of several adults fighting.

Police said when they arrived, some of the suspects involved had left the area already.

Authorities said Lavarine Berry, 39, who was in possession of a loaded handgun, was arrested after a brief struggle with officers. He was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Resisting a Police Officer, and Aggravated Assault to a Police Officer.

Police said Donyell Holcomb, 30, was arrested for suspected Aggravated Battery during the fight.

Both Berry and Holcomb were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.