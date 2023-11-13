ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced the arrest of Javion Jones, 20, and Hailey Pierce, 24, on weapons charges and possession of a stolen gun after they reportedly ran from officers during a traffic stop Saturday night.

According to police, officers with Rockford Police’s Specialized Community Oriented Police Enforcement (SCOPE) team attempted to stop a car around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of Halsted and Ridge.

When officers turned on their police lights to conduct the stop, police said Jones, who was in the passenger seat, got out and ran. Officers were able to chase him down and apprehend him, and said a loaded handgun equipped with an extended magazine was found on his person.

The gun was later found to have been stolen in Indiana.

Pierce, the driver of the car, also got out and ran and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, authorities said.

Officers also said a stun gun was found inside the car.

Jones was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Resisting Arrest.

Pierce was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and Obstruction of Justice.

Both were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Rockford Police’s SCOPE unit handles multiple investigations at a time, working overnight hours in plainclothes and unmarked cars, they help relieve the burden on regular patrol units.