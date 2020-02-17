Two arrested after THC bust in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Metro Narcotics Unit arrested two men on Saturday who are now facing felony drug charges. Belvidere Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with the arrest.

Police say on Saturday, a vehicle driven by Nikolas J. Manchen, 22, was stopped on US Route 20 by a Boone County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic violation.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found over 5,000 grams of cannabis and cannabis concentrate.

via Boone County Metro Narcotics Unit

Manchen and his passenger, Reid N. Carlson, age 19, were arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, which is a class X felony. Manchen and Carlson were transported to the Boone County Jail where they remain awaiting bond.

A Class X felony is punishable by 6-30 years imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Officials tell us that the investigation continues and additional charges are possible.

