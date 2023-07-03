ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested two 18-year-old men who were reportedly caught burglarizing boats at a dock on the Rock River.

According to police, officers were called to the Lombardi Club, 209 Olive Street, on Saturday for a report of suspects breaking into boats docked on the river.

When officers arrived, the pair fled but police were able to chase them down and take them into custody.

Matthew Szymanski, 18, and James Johnson, 18, were charged with burglary, criminal trespass to property, and resisting arrest.

Both were booked into the Winnebago County Jail. Johnson has since bonded out.