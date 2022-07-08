JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two alleged Janesville drug dealers were arrested Thursday after an investigation by police.

Janesville Police say the Street Crimes Unit raided two apartments on Harvard Drive around 7:15 p.m.

Marcellous Wright, 31, was seen leaving one apartment and taken into custody during a traffic stop. He was charged with Delivery of Cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Johntile Alexander, 39, was inside the other apartment. He was charged with Delivery of Cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both men were taken to the Rock County Jail.