Two arrested, multiple guns recovered at ‘loud’ Rockford party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say two people were arrested and multiple firearms were recovered after neighbors complained of a loud party early Saturday morning.

According to Rockford Police, officers were summoned to the 1000 block of N. Main Street around 1:40 a.m. due to noise complaints.

There, police said they saw multiple people coming and going from the residence, which contained an apartment which had been rented via AirBnb.

Eighteen people were detained while the apartment was searched, during which time police say they found four guns, one of which had been reported stolen.

Police say Robert Coleman, 19, was detained by police outside of the building, and was taken into custody after he disobeyed an order given by a police officer.

Jordan Thomas, 20, was questioned by officers about a loaded rifle which police say was visible in plain view in his car. He was taken into custody without incident.

Thomas was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Coleman was charged with Resisting a Police Officer and Obstructing Identification.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

