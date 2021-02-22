Three arrested after police chase ends at Rockford Motel 6

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men were arrested near the E. State Street Motel 6 on weapons charges after police say a car fled from officers during a traffic stop on Saturday, and a third was arrested on for a probation violation.
According to Rockford Police, officers tried to stop a car in the area of Jackson Street and Hilton Avenue around 11:05 p.m. The car sped away and was later located near the Motel 6 at 4850 E State St.
Police say two men and a juvenile fled from the car but were apprehended a short time later.
One of the men, Kwamann Gholson, 18, was taken into custody after police say they found a loaded gun he had discarded.
Officers say they encountered Joeqon Holland, 20, in a hallway during a foot chase, and he also was found in possession of a loaded handgun.
Gholson faces charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and No Valid FOID.
Holland faces charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Resisting Arrest.
While police were at the scene, officers encountered Keshaun Jones, 21, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. Jones was also arrested.