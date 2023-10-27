ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pair of Auburn High School students received some help paying for college.

Major General Antonio Munera, the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Cadet Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky, visited the school, at 5110 Auburn Street, on Friday, to present the two JROTC cadets with more than $300,000 in scholarships to the colleges of their choice — so long as they remain in the Army’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC).

Cadet Sean Beckford will be awarded a $161, 896 scholarship. He has chosen to attend the University of Illinois.

Joseph McGrail will be awarded a $176,888 scholarship and will be attending the University of Missouri.

Gen. Munera says the program is about team building.

“There’s [sic] reasons folks are on teams and a lot of it is the comradery and the teamwork (surrounding) teams. It’s the same with Junior ROTC and just the family environment that’s built with the school, with their instructors, which is very similar to what we see in our senior ROTC programs, and the family environment we build in the Army,” he said.

Along with the presentation, 25 vendors had booth set up to showcase their services to Auburn’s students.