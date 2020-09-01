Two Beloit College students test positive for coronavirus on 1st day

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two students at Beloit College tested positive on the first day of in-person classes. The school credits their new pre-screening policy for the early detection.

Beloit College requires students to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before they are allowed to return to the campus.

Officials said both students are in isolation and did not have close contact with others on campus.

Two additional students have been quarantined as they await the results of pre-arrival testing.

