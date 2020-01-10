Two Belvidere meth dealers arrested, police say

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Angel Alvarado, 22, and Elizabeth Mendoza, 42, are behind bars, according to police, as the result of a narcotics investigation in Belvidere.

The State Line Area Narcotics Team (SLANT) released information on the arrests on Friday.

Agents conducted search warrants of Alvarado and Mendoza’s residences and say they recovered 233 grams of methamphetamine, 9.3 grams of cocaine, 8 Xanax pills, and 5 firearms.

Mendoza has been charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of armed violence.

Alvarado has been charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID.

They face up to 30 years in prison, if convicted.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

