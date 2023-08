OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Oregon, Illinois, Police are investigating after two bodies were found in a home.

Officers responded to a check welfare in the 800 block of Franklin Street around 9:19 a.m. Monday, according to the Oregon Illinois Police Department. Forced entry was made to the residence.

Two people were found dead when officers entered, 50-year-old Philip Bausone and 54-year-old Becki Bausone.

An investigation is ongoing, including pending toxicology reports.