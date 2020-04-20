Two Boone County residents, one 20’s, one 70’s, die from COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department said Monday that two people have died from coronavirus: a resident in their 20’s and another in their 70’s.
There are currently 34 cases of coronavirus in Boone County, and 6 deaths.
Six staff and five residents of Symphony Northwoods long-term nursing home have tested positive for the disease, and two residents have died.
MORE HEADLINES:
- High school students miss end-of-year traditions due to COVID-19
- Rockford hospital notices life-threatening trend due to virus outbreak
- RMTD changing bus routes as 5 drivers come down with COVID-19
- 5-year-old daughter of Detroit first responders dies of coronavirus
- LIVE: President Trump, White House hold coronavirus briefing
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!