1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, White House holds Coronavirus Task Force briefing Winnebago County coronavirus briefing

Two Boone County residents, one 20’s, one 70’s, die from COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department said Monday that two people have died from coronavirus: a resident in their 20’s and another in their 70’s.

There are currently 34 cases of coronavirus in Boone County, and 6 deaths.

Six staff and five residents of Symphony Northwoods long-term nursing home have tested positive for the disease, and two residents have died.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories