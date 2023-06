ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating after two juvenile boys were shot.

Officers were called to the area of 20th Avenue and 5th Street early Thursday morning. Both victims were found on the scene.

Police did not say how old the victims are.

Both boys were taken to the hospital, with one of them being said to have life-threatening injuries.

Any information should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900, or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers, (815) 963-7867.