ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At least one person was seen being taken away by ambulance after a crash at N. Main and Whitman around 11 a.m. Thursday.

A grey hatchback and a white sedan were heavily damaged at the intersection, with the front end of the hatchback crumpled and the white sedan’s hood wrapped around a utility pole.

At least one fire engine and an ambulance responded to the scene, along with two Rockford Police squad cars.

Authorities have not yet released details of the crash or the medical condition of the cars’ occupants.