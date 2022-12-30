ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cats lost their lives in a Rockford house fire on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to a residence in the 800 block of Island Avenue around 5:50 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A resident of the home reportedly noticed smoke coming from a front room where she got home from work. She was able to escape, but two cats were stuck inside.

Crews arrived and found flames coming from the living room window. They brought the blaze under control and searched the home while the fire was extinguished. They located the two cats and removed them from the house, but they passed away from the harmful smoke and heat.

The two young adults that resided at the home are being helped by the Red Cross. Investigators discovered that the fire was accidentally started by a space heater in the living room.

Damages are estimated at $50,000. Major repairs must be performed before the occupants can move back in.