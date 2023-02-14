JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two people have been arrested in a shooting investigation in Janesville stemming from an incident on Saturday, with each charged with intoxicated use of a firearm.

According to Janesville Police, several people called 911 after hearing gunshots in the area of W. Memorial Drive and N. Grant Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police found several shell casings in the streets and a vehicle hit by gunfire on N. Grant. No injuries have been reported.

On Tuesday, police said they had arrested Devante Smothers-Evans, 26, and Sophal Sok, 41.

Smothers-Evans was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Intoxicated Use of a Firearm, and a Parole Violation.

Sok was charged with Obstructing an Officer, Bail Jumping, and Intoxicated Use of a Firearm.

Both were booked into the Rock County Jail.