Two charged with sexual abuse of a Rockford child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Harvey Bales, 58, and Aliesha Bales, 28, after allegations of sexual abuse to an 8 year old.

Police say they received a report of abuse on January 28th, and through a follow up investigation, identified Harvey Bales as the suspect.

According to the criminal complaint, the abuse happened between June 16th, 2017 and January 26th, 2020.

Harvey Bales is charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Aliesha Bales is charged with Endangering the Health and Safety of a Child.

The pair were arrested on March 2nd. It is unclear of their relationship.

Both were taken into custody at the Winnebago County Jail.

Harvey Bales is the owner of Northern Illinois Heating and Cooling.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

