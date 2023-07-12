CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Chicago teenage girls were killed in Chicago shootings over a 24-hour period

Jamica Wright, 16, was shot in the eye around 8:13 p.m. in the 500 W. Washington Boulevard, according to WBBM. A witness told police that Wright had a gun with her as well.

She was reportedly involved in a “verbal dispute” before the shots rang out. A man had pulled a gun and shot her, fleeing the scene afterward.

Wright was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. No one is in custody for the incident.

This happened after a separate fatal shooting on Monday night.

Police found two victims in the 7100 block of S. Yates Boulevard just before 10 p.m. A 16-year-old girl and 32-year-old woman were both taken to the hospital.

The teen, Tyana Bosley, was later pronounced dead.

Two offenders fled the scene on foot, according to police. No one has been arrested for this shooting as well.