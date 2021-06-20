Two men dead after I-80 motorcade crash near Will County

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police District 5 are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident that happened Saturday morning.

Officials say part of a large group of motorcycles were traveling westbound on I-80 mile marker 126.5 near I-55 when one of the units crashed.

This caused a chain reaction that wrecked a total of 8 motorcycles. Two people died as a result.

ISP identified the two deaths as 45-year-old Edwin Torres of Chicago and 57-year-old John O. Melvin II, of DuQuoin, IL.

