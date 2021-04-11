Two teenagers dead after single-car crash in Lee County

AMBOY, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to Robbins Road, just south of Amboy Road for a single-car crash.

Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies, Amboy Fire/EMS, Sublette Fire/EMS and Advance Ambulance all responded to the scene.

When first responders arrived, they found four occupants inside the car. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Draven Webb of Dixon. The three passengers were minors.

Webb and a 14-year-old female were rushed to KSB Hospital. Webb was later transferred to OSF St. Anthony’s in Rockford for further treatment.

However, the other two passengers, a 14-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.