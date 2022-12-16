JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two people were killed Friday after becoming trapped in a burning house, according to Janesville officials.

According to a joint statement by the Janesville Police and Fire Departments, authorities were called to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive at 1:14 p.m., where residents were reported trapped inside a house with visible flames.

Heavy smoke and fire were coming from the single-family home when first responders arrived, and bystanders said the occupants were still inside.

During a search of the home, firefighters found two people, one of whom was dead at the scene. The other was removed from the house and taken to a hospital, where they later died.

The names of the victims are being withheld by the Medical Examiner’s Office until relatives can be notified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire and police departments, and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.