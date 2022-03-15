ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters responded to a house fire at 531 N. Chicago Avenue on Monday night.

The first arriving fire crew said they saw heavy fire coming from the rear of the home, resulting in them laying a fire attack line.

The main body of fire was then extinguished from the outside.

Firefighters then when inside the home to see if there was an extension of the fire on the first and second floors.

There were overhaul operations and searches in the home to make sure there was no one inside at the time of the fire.

Crews say it took 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No victims or injuries were reported from the fire, but two adults are displaced and being assisted by Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the estimated loss is $20,000.