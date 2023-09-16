ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire responded to a residential structure fire in the 1600 block of 8th Street on Friday.

According to the incident update, firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 6:07 p.m., finding smoke emanating from the rear of a four-family apartment building.

Fire extingushment and search and rescue was initiated. Two dogs were rescued from the apartment. Officials say no residents were home at the time of the fire.

The fire was determined to be accidental, damages are estimated to be $25,000.

No injuries were reported. The resident of the damaged apartment was relocated and is currently staying with family, according to Rockford Fire.