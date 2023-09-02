ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire responded to two fires early Saturday morning.

The first occurred around 3:40 a.m., when Rockford Fire responded to the 6400 block of Highway 20 for a tractor trailer fire.

The trailer, which appears to be an Amazon shipping trailer, suffered significant damage. No injuries were reported.

Photo: Rockford Fire

Emergency personnel then responded to the 1100 block of Irving Avenue for a fire in a multi-family apartment building around 4:40 a.m.

Photo: Rockford Fire

Several occupants had to be requested from the third floor of the building, according to Rockford Fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.