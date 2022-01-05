Two former Winnebago County Corrections Officers arrested for giving out confidential information

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Two former Winnebago County Corrections Officers were arrested on Wednesday for misconduct.

After becoming aware of information regarding the official conduct of the two former officers in November of 2021, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau launched an investigation. During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the former officers were disseminating information regarding a confidential investigation.

Andrew J. Muto, 33, and Nichole E. Vaccaro-Muto, 36, both of Loves Park, were charged with Official Misconduct. Vaccaro-Muto had been employed as a corrections officer for seven years with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, while Muto had served six years with the Department. Both were terminated immediately following the investigation.

“I’m disappointed that any member of our department would violate the public’s trust, and the laws that we are sworn to enforce,” said Sheriff Gary Caruana. “The behavior of these two corrections officers does not reflect on the outstanding work that the rest of the men and women of our department conduct on a daily basis.”

Vaccaro-Muto and Muto are currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.