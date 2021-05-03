Two Freeport men arrested on gun charges

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men are arrested after police recover five firearms in Freeport.

Late Saturday night, Freeport police officers observed a large gathering of suspected gang affiliates in the area of State Avenue and Iroquois Street. Police say this several recent gunshot incidents have happened in this area.

While Freeport PD was surveilling the area, officers identified 22-year-old Isiah Ross to be in possession of a pistol. Authorities say Ross is not legally able to have a gun.

According to authorities, another man was observed to have a weapon in his waistband.

Officers moved into the area around 1:10 a.m. and the suspects tried to run away. Police say Ross was taken into custody following a foot pursuit and physical struggle. Officers say they found a loaded 9mm and collected it as evidence.

Police identified the second suspect as 23-year-old Deangelo Burgess. Burgess was arrested following a brief foot pursuit. A loaded 9mm pistol and a loaded .22 caliber pistol were collected during his arrest.

Police also recovered two additional weapons, a loaded 9mm pistol and a loaded 10mm pistol. They believe these guns were tossed away as the group fled.

Authorities say the 10mm pistol was stolen from a Ridott, Illinois residents in March 2019.

Police added that this was ‘an extremely dangerous’ situation and they were lucky no one was hurt.

Ross is facing charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon and Resisting a Peace Officer. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

Burgess is charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon (No FOID), Possession of Firearm without Requisite FOID, and Resisting a Peace. He is also on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with any further information about this incident should contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at: 866-TIPSNOW.