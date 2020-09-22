Two gas stations burglarized in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a suspect in a pickup truck who smashed his way into two gas stations early Sunday morning and stole cigarettes and alcohol.

On Sunday, police were summoned by an alarm at the Casey’s General Store on Columbia Parkway around 12:47 a.m. Officers discovered the front door had been smashed by a sledgehammer and cigarettes and alcohol had been stolen.

The suspect in the burglary is described as a man wearing a white hoodie, blue jacket, blue face mask, jeans, black gloves, driving a 2000-ish tan, two-door pickup.

Several hours later, at 3:45 a.m., police say the same suspect smashed in the door of Kelly’s Market on S. Perryville Road by backing his truck into the doors. Cigarettes and alcohol were stolen in the burglary.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

