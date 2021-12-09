Two Guilford seniors win full-ride, $200k college scholarships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools announced Thursday that two Guilford High School Seniors, Anju Griffeth and Caleb Bondzi, have each won a full, four-year scholarship worth over $200,000 a piece.

The scholarships, through QuestBridge College Match Scholarship, include tuition and fees, room and board, books, supplies and travel.

“My mind just went blank,” Caleb said. “Everything kind of stopped for a second, followed by a moment of pure joy.”

Friends took video of Anju crying right after learning of her confirmation. “I’m going to Stanford, I’m going to Stanford,” she recalled. “And I still don’t think it’s real.”

Anju is interested in pursuing a career in the medical field. Students are admitted to Stanford University as undeclared majors. Caleb will attend the Robert J. Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences at Boston College with an interest in a double major in political science and computer science.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Anju and Caleb, and it’s outstanding for Guilford to have two students matched to such prestigious colleges,” said Guilford High School Principal Gus Carter. “I am looking forward to the rest of their senior year and to watch them unlock their potential as young adults.”