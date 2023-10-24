SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men were hospitalized on Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash in rural Sycamore.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at 11:21 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 64 and Shannon Lane.

Eugene Finn, 86, was stopped in his vehicle westbound on Route 64 waiting to turn left onto Shannon Lane when another vehicle traveling westbound on Route 64 approached.

The driver of the second vehicle, Kenneth Day, 60, allegedly failed to see Finn stopped at the intersection and collided into the rear of Finn’s vehicle.

Both men were transported to Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital with moderate injuries.

Day was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.