BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after first responders pulled them from a wreck.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of Woodstock Road and County Line Road.

Two vehicles were involved. Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles due to the damage.

The drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.