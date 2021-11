ROCKFROD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in rural Rockford.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Meridian Road and Kilburn Avenue. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies and North Park EMTs responded to the scene, where they found a white SUV with the brunt of the damage, and a grey vehicle that looked to have been side-swipped.

There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.