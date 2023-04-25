AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — Lewis University and St. Augustine College have announced that the two institutions are merging.

Both Board of Trustees unanimously approved the decision.

The schools will now submit an application to the Higher Learning Commission to make St. Augustine College a part of Lewis University.

The merger is centered around a shared mission to expand access and opportunity for underserved students in traditional higher education.

An official signing ceremony will be held Thursday.